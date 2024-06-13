Delhi’s urban villages to undergo developmental work worth ₹900 crore

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that the Delhi government was set to transform the urban villages of the city, as well as rural areas, at a cost of ₹900 crores. After a review with officials from various departments concerned with carrying out the plan, he said that the target is to complete the process by the end of October, before the Graded Response Action Plan to control air pollution comes into force and stops construction work.

“For the development of Delhi’s villages, the Kejriwal government has made a provision of ₹900 crore approximately for the first time in its budget, for the year 2024 – 2025. A meeting of all the MLAs has been called on June 19. In this, the officers of the departments concerned will present the status report of the proposals coming from different assembly constituencies in front of the MLAs. Special camps will be organised to remove any hurdles preventing the works for being carried out,” Mr. Rai said.

He added that two executing agencies under the Village Development Board, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, will be involved with the implementation of the plans and priority is being given to the development of all the roads in the villages of Delhi.

According to the timeline set by the Minister, all official paper work is scheduled to be completed by the end of June, with the tender process to start in July and the work order to be concluded by August.

