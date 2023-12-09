Delhi’s unemployment rate higher than national average, finds govt. report

December 09, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The unemployment rate (UR) in Delhi was higher than the national average for 2021-22, according to a Delhi government report. It stated that the city’s population is likely to reach 2.65 crore by 2036 while noting an improvement in its sex ratio, which remains below the national average.

The report, ‘Women & Men in Delhi-2023’, showed that the national capital’s UR was 5.1% for men and 6% for women, higher than the national average of 4.4% for men and 3.3% for women.

The report defines an unemployed person as one who wants to work but is not doing so even though they are available for employment and actively seeking work, “thus reflecting the inability of an economy to generate suitable employment”.

However, the report noted that the UR in Delhi had come down in 2021-22 in comparison with the previous three years.

It also found women workers switching from part-time work to regular employment. In 2021-22, 33.1% men were self-employed, 63.3% were engaged in regular employment, and 3.5% in casual work. At the same time, only 17% women were found to be self-employed, while 83% were engaged in regular employment.

“This shows a switch from casual labour to salaried employment for women workers in 2021-22,” the report said.

Job profile

A major proportion of male workers were found to be engaged in the ‘trade, hotel & restaurant’ sector (29.77%), followed by manufacturing and other services. Most of the female workers (59.74%) were engaged in ‘other services’, followed by ‘trade, hotel and restaurant’ (14.73%) and manufacturing (14.19%). The city’s labour force participation rate was 57.5% for men and 9.4% for women, against the national figures of 57.3% for men and 24.8% for women.

According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the labour force participation rate is calculated as the labour force divided by the total working-age population.

Increasing headcount

As per the report, the city’s population is estimated to increase by over 50% in 25 years, rising from 1.67 crore as per the 2011 Census to 2.65 crore by 2036. It also observed an increase in the sex ratio in the city.

Delhi’s sex ratio was 868 as per the 2011 Census, while the national average was 943. By 2036, the city’s sex ratio is projected to be 899 against the national average of 952.

