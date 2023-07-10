Delhi’s system not designed to handle level such ‘unprecedented’ rains; Not time for finger pointing: Arvind Kejriwal

July 10, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

As the national capital witnessed heavy waterlogging in many parts of the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Delhi’s system is not designed to handle the level of “unprecedented” rainfall the city witnessed.

“In 24 hours from July 8 to July 9, 153 mm of rainfall was received by Delhi. This is the highest in 40 years. This is unprecedented. Delhi’s system is not designed to handle this much rainfall and people faced a lot of problems,” Mr. Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

City’s current drainage master plan was made in 1976, when the population of the city was about 60 lakhs. Since then, the population of the city has increased about four times, but a new drainage master plan is yet to be finalised and implemented by the Delhi government.

The Chief Minister also claimed that it is not the time for “finger pointing” as it was an “unprecedented” situation.

“Delhi was able to handle 100-125 mm rainfall in the past few years. But 153 mm rainfall is unprecedented and because of this people of Delhi faced a lot of difficulties,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“It was observed this year that NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council), which is a VVIP area (including embassies), there was heavy water logging in many areas. They have been directed to conduct a study and prepare a special plan, so that such complaints do not arise again,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also said that chances of flood are less in Delhi.

“Whether Delhi will face floods depends more on water being released from Hathnikund barrage (on Yamuna, upstream of Delhi). As per weather prediction for the next few days, the level of Yamuna is not expected to rise a lot. As per predictions, it doesn’t feel that there are chances of a flood,” he said.