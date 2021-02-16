Delhi’s records ‘very poor’ air quality index

New Delhi

16 February 2021 23:54 IST

Dip in minimum temperature and fog formation likely

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in the “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

“A dip in minimum temperature and fog formation is likely. Better ventilation during day time will influence AQI positively. The AQI is likely to stay in the lower end of ‘very poor’ for the next three days in spite of dip in temperature and foggy condition, mainly due to faster surface level winds and better ventilation,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The speed of surface-level winds was “low”, which led to accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

Also, the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

The AQI of Delhi was 327 on Tuesday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 302 and 335.