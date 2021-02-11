Delhi’s records ‘poor’ air quality

New Delhi

11 February 2021 00:21 IST

The air quality of Delhi and Gurugram was in the “poor” category and Noida’s was in the “very poor” level, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“Surface winds are low which is likely to reduce ventilation coefficient slightly and hence, the AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate but predicted to remain within the ‘very poor’ category for the next three days,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The speed of surface-level winds reduced to “low”, which led to accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

Also, the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

The AQI of Delhi was 291 on Wednesday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 247 and 311.