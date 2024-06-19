Delhi’s power demand surges to record high of 8,647 MW amid 10-day heatwave

The peak power demand in the Capital reached 8,647 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday at 3.22 p.m. — the highest-ever in the history of the city, according to officials at the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC).

Peak demand in Delhi this year is about 16% more than last year’s highest demand of 7,438 MW, officials said. The previously-recorded highest power demand, 8,302 MW, was experienced on May 29 this year. While Delhi’s power demand crossed 8,000 MW for the first time on May 22 this year, that mark has been breached eight more times since then. The consistently high power consumption comes amid a relentless heatwave that has persisted over the Capital for 10 consecutive days.

The unusually high demand during extreme temperatures has prompted the Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), which is responsible for the transmission of power, to appeal to the public to switch off all non-essential electrical appliance during peak load hours of 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 12.30 p.m., as the “entire system is under stress”.

“It is also requested that air conditioners be run at 26 to 27 degrees Celsius during peak hours for energy conservation and to control peak demand, as well as the overall safety and reliability of the power system,” DTL’s statement read.

A discom official said the power demand could be attributed to the higher use of air conditioners. “It is estimated that air conditioning can contribute 30-50% of domestic and commercial power consumption,” he said.

No relief from heatwave

The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius, six notched above the season’s average, while the maximum temperature settled at 44 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees higher than the normal temperature for the season, weather department officials said.

In a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said special steps were being taken to increase the green cover in the Capital as a more permanent solution for the heat.

“In 2013, the green area in Delhi was 20%, which increased to 23.6% in 2021 due to our tree plantation campaign. Moreover, in the last four years, the number of saplings planted in the Capital has reached 2.5 crore. This guarantee, which the government had promised to fulfil in five years, has been done in four years by working with over 25 greening agencies,” Mr. Rai said.

While the monsoon is scheduled to arrive on June 29, Delhi’s forecast shows no signs of relief from the heat except for dust showers or thunderstorms on June 20 and 21, according to data supplied by the weather department.

