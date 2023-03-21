HamberMenu
Delhi’s per capita income grew by 7.54% in 2022-23: survey

Delhi’s economy recovered faster than national average after COVID-19, states Economic Survey; debt up but the ‘problem well under control’

March 21, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi’s per capita income is estimated to have grown by 7.54%, from ₹2.52 lakh in 2021-22 to ₹2.72 lakh in the current fiscal, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2022-23 tabled in the Assembly on Monday. The per capita income of Delhi has been around 2.6 times higher than the national average, said the report.

At the same time, the Capital’s outstanding debt increased by 39.8% from ₹29,608.27 crore in 2011-12 to ₹41,481.50 crore as on March 31, 2022. However, the report states that the “debt problem is well under control” as the debt-to-Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) decreased to 4.59% from 13.03% in the same period.

Talking about Delhi’s economy, the report states that the overall economic activity in Delhi recovered faster than the national average after the pandemic. “In 2021-22 and 2022-23, a sharp recovery of real GSDP of Delhi with growth rates of 9.14% and 9.18%, respectively, is based on a low-base effect and inherent strengths of the economy,” the report read.

Delhi government’s tax collection also registered a “tremendous growth” of 36% during 2021-22 (provisional) compared to the negative growth of 19.53% in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, the survey said.

It said that Delhi fared much better on indicators such as Infant Mortality Rate (12), Neo-Natal Mortality Rate (9) and Under Five Mortality Rate (14) than the national average of 28, 20, and 32, respectively. The Delhi government has been working to transform the Capital into a world-class city, the report said.

