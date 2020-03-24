Delhi’s per capita income 3 times higher than national average

The per capita income of Delhi is estimated to be ₹3,89,143 in 2019-20, which is about three times the national average, which is estimated to be ₹1,34,432 in 2019-20, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2019-20 tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

Also, the contribution of Delhi to the national GDP has increased from 3.97% in 2014-15 to 4.20 % in 2019-20 though population of Delhi is only 1.49% of the India’s population.

“The advance estimate of Gross State Domestic Product [GSDP] of Delhi at current prices during 2019-20 is likely to attain level of 8,56,112 crore, at a growth of 10.48% over 2018-19,” it said.

Revenue surplus

According to the survey, Delhi has maintained its consistent revenue surplus which was ₹6,261 crore during 2018-19 as compared to ₹4,913 crore during 2017-18.

Also, per capita expenditure on health in Delhi has increased from ₹1,996 in the year 2014-15 to ₹3,044 in 2018-19. “South Delhi district has the highest forest cover area of 84.63 sq. km, and the lowest forest cover is in East Delhi of 3.75 sq. km,” the survey said.

Also, about 4.65 lakh senior citizens have been provided monthly financial assistance in 2019-20 (till December 2019) compared to about 4.42 lakh senior citizens in 2018-19.

Financial assistance

Similarly, 93,475 persons have been provided financial assistance under the scheme Financial Assistance to Persons with Special Needs in 2019-20 (till December 2019) compared to 87,196 in 2018-19.

The total number of hospital beds increased from 48,096 in 2014 to 57,709 in 2018, thereby, bed population ratio (beds per 1,000 persons) increased from 2.65 to 2.94 in the same period.