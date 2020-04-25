Delhi’s peak power demand reduces by up to 49%

Delhi’s peak power demand has reduced by up to 49% with commercial and industrial activities virtually at a standstill due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, discom and power department officials said.
Official data stated that the peak power demand during the day has reduced by 40-50%, while the peak electricity demand during the night has reduced by around 20-30%.
The higher reduction in the day’s power demand is due to the closure of commercial and industrial establishments.
