Delhi’s peak power demand reaches season’s highest

It crosses 5,000 MW mark for the first time this winter

Due to current temperatures, which are lower than the normal, the Capital’s peak power demand on Friday reached the season’s highest at 5,021 MW. This is the first time this winter that Delhi’s peak power demand has crossed the 5,000 MW mark.

Last year, the peak power demand on January 1 was 5,226 MW.

BSES spokesperson said that Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by 7% in two days since December 30 and has increased by 43% since December 1 and by 60% since November 1.

The BSES said that Delhi’s peak power demand in December 2020 surpassed the peak power demand of December 2019 on 10 corresponding days and it is expected to increase further in the coming days if the winter chill continues.

“Delhi’s peak power demand this winter can go up to 5,480 MW, surpassing last year’s winter demand. Last year, it had peaked at 5,343 MW,” the spokesperson said.