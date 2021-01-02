Delhi

Delhi’s peak power demand reaches season’s highest

Due to current temperatures, which are lower than the normal, the Capital’s peak power demand on Friday reached the season’s highest at 5,021 MW. This is the first time this winter that Delhi’s peak power demand has crossed the 5,000 MW mark.

Last year, the peak power demand on January 1 was 5,226 MW.

BSES spokesperson said that Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by 7% in two days since December 30 and has increased by 43% since December 1 and by 60% since November 1.

The BSES said that Delhi’s peak power demand in December 2020 surpassed the peak power demand of December 2019 on 10 corresponding days and it is expected to increase further in the coming days if the winter chill continues.

“Delhi’s peak power demand this winter can go up to 5,480 MW, surpassing last year’s winter demand. Last year, it had peaked at 5,343 MW,” the spokesperson said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2021 12:51:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhis-peak-power-demand-reaches-seasons-highest/article33476148.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY