Delhi’s oxygen demand down, extra oxygen can be given to other States, says Manish Sisodia

The Minister said that SOS calls for oxygen from hospitals have come down.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that Delhi’s daily medical oxygen requirement has come down with a decrease in new COVID-19 cases and extra oxygen that the State is getting can be given to other States.

“We have written to the central government today that Delhi’s daily oxygen requirement now is only 582 MT, instead of 700 MT. And we have informed the central government that Delhi’s quota is 590 MT and the extra oxygen we are getting could be given to other States which need more oxygen,” Mr. Sisodia said in a video statement.

The Minister said that the test positivity rate is around 14% and new cases have come down on Thursday to around 10,400.

He also said that the SOS calls for oxygen from hospitals have also come down.