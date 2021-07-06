Delhi’s new skill university to incubate future job providers

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has launched admissions for first batch

Established in August 2020 by the Delhi government, the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) seeks to bring about a paradigm shift in vocational higher education by making skill education aspirational.

It plans to equip students with the skills to be job-ready by offering courses that are in sync with the needs of the industry.

It has also been set up with a mandate to support and nurture entrepreneurs and provide quality mentorship to steer the entrepreneurial journeys of those interested by providing incubation and constant support so that they can become job providers instead of job-seekers.

Need for the university

DSEU has been established to fill the gap between people, who graduate with degrees but do not find jobs and will have courses that provide the opportunity to students to earn a degree while learning a skill that will provide them employment.

Courses have been developed understanding the needs of the industry in the current scenario by keeping in mind the skills, attributes and need of those looking to hire students looking to enter the job market. Courses will be added and discontinued depending on demand from the industry and students will be given internships and on-the-job training during the course.

Courses on offer

The university, which has launched the admission process for its first batch of students, will offer courses to people from all walks of life. It will empower the marginalised and minority groups. It is accepting applications for 15 diploma, 18 undergraduate and 2 postgraduate courses, to be offered across 13 campuses in Delhi.

Flagship courses of the university include e-commerce operations, data analytics, digital design and media, facilities and hygiene management, and medical laboratory technology.

How to apply

The entire admissionprocess will be online through the centralised admission portal of the university — www.dseuonline.in. Applicants can call a toll free number for admissions-related queries and a separate helpline number (01141169950) for technical assistance in filling the form.

Admission counselling rooms will also be set up in all institutes along with a virtual walk-in help desk.

Qualifications

Students enrolling for the UG programmes (except B.Tech.) are required to take an interest profiling test developed by the university called the Personality, Entrepreneurial Mindset and General Ability Test, to help them choose the course they are most suited for. The university shall also provide multiple entry /exit options as per NEP, 2019 in all the courses.

Scholarships

The university will support all deserving students through scholarships, freeships and financial assistance for getting loans and support from the Delhi government schemes for higher education. A total of 85% of the seats will be reserved for residents of Delhi.

Mergers with other existing institutes

The DSEU was merged with already existing government institutes and colleges such as GB Pant College of Engineering, 10 polytechnics of the Delhi government, six World Class Skill Centres and the Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering.