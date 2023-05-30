ADVERTISEMENT

After NMACC in Mumbai, Delhi to get a new cultural address

May 30, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art is launching a world class cultural centre on NH8 in three years from now

Soma Basu 9533

The architectural model of KNMA new cultural centre | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Close on the heels of the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, Delhi is set to get the country’s largest state-of-the-art cultural centre. The architectural model of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) was unveiled last weekend and will be on view for the public till May 28 at KNMA, Saket.

Spread over 100,000 square metres and designed by renowned Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye in collaboration with S. Ghosh & Associates, the cultural centre is expected to be ready by 2026. It is strategically located near the Indira Gandhi International Airport on National Highway 8 which connects Delhi with Mumbai.

To mark the launch of the prototype, the KNMA has curated an exhibition showcasing artworks from the museum’s collection, spanning over a century. These include works of legendary artists Tyeb Mehta (1925-2009), Zarina (1937-2020), Nasreen Mohamedi (1937-1990) and a film Touch AIR (2023) by contemporary filmmaker Amit Dutta.

The KNMA was established in 2010 by art collector Kiran Nadar, as a pioneering private museum exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the subcontinent.  The museum’s collection of over 10,000 modern and contemporary works draws on the region’s rich cultural history.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran Nadar with David Adjaye | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The new KNMA will host changing exhibitions, permanent displays, and performances as an international cultural destination for visual arts, music, dance, and theatre. The idea is to make it a vibrant hub for culture, creativity and artistic exploration, says KNMA founder and chairperson Kiran Nadar, who conceived the new space as a cultural powerhouse accessible to all. “It will be a place for cultural discovery, a place for confluence and diverse conversations, with a high engagement across a broad range of audiences, she adds.

As part of the Curator’s Special Projects, the architectural model was also unveiled simultaneously at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia on May 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US