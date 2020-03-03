Delhi

Delhi’s most-wanted gangster Gogi held in Gurugram

Image for representative purposes only

A special cell nabs him, along with three others

Delhi Police on March 3 said a special cell arrested most-wanted gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi, along with three others.

Police said that Gogi, a resident of Alipur, was carrying a reward of ₹4 lakh in Delhi and ₹2.5 lakh in Haryana.

He was arrested along with Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, who was carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh in Delhi, Rohit alias Moi, who was carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh in Delhi and ₹1 lakh in Haryana, and Kapil alias Gaurav.

Police said that the four were held from an apartment building in Gurugram’s Sector 82. Police also said that a total of six imported pistols were recovered from their possession.

