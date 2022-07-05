Delhi’s MLAs get one step closer to 66% pay hike

Delhi MLAs still paid lowest in the country, says Sisodia; monthly pay to rise from ₹54,000 to ₹90,000

Delhi’s MLAs came one step closer to getting a 66.7% salary increment after five related Bills were passed in the Assembly on Monday. The opposition MLAs of the BJP also supported the Bills.

The pay hike for the 70 legislators will come into effect after the Bills get the final nod from the President.

The Bills propose to increase the salaries and allowances of all the MLAs — including the Chief Whip, Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Leader of Opposition — from the current sum of ₹54,000 to ₹90,000 per month.

Delhi’s MLAs last received a pay rise 11 years ago.

Attracting talent

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that “respectable” salaries for the legislators were not only justified but also a prerequisite for talented individuals to enter politics.

Mr. Sisodia added that the salaries of Delhi’s MLAs would remain the lowest in the country despite the proposed hike.

He cited the monthly salaries of MLAs of States such as Goa was ₹1.17 lakh, Uttarakhand ₹1.60 lakh and Telangana ₹2.50 lakh.

The Bills propose to increase the basic salary of Delhi’s legislators from the existing ₹12,000 to ₹30,000, constituency allowance from ₹18,000 to ₹25,000, conveyance allowance from ₹6,000 to ₹10,000 and daily allowance from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, among other components.

“There has been persistent demand from the MLAs for the increase in their salaries and perks/ facilities having regard to the increase in the price index,” the Ministers of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, states.

“It was also felt that salaries/ perks/ facilities of Ministers/ Speaker/ Deputy Speaker/ Leader of Opposition/ Chief Whip are a bit inadequate which should be upgraded and enhanced to a commensurate extent,” it added.

In May, the Ministry of Home Affairs had conveyed its prior approval to the Delhi government to introduce legislative proposals in the Delhi Assembly for the revision of MLAs’ salaries and allowances.

Previous committee

The Delhi Assembly had, in 2015, formed a committee to formulate a proposal to hike salaries and allowances of Assembly members under Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi. This committee had proposed certain types of increments to the Centre which were, however, not accepted at that time.