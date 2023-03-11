ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi’s minimum temperature settles at 14.9 degrees Celsius

March 11, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The Air Quality Index in the city at 9 am stood at 204, which New Delhi falls in the poor category

PTI

A labourer sips tea while sitting on a boundary wall in dense winter morning fog, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weathermen have predicted mainly clear sky during the day. The humidity was recorded at 90% at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city at 9 am stood at 204, which falls in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

