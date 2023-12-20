GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi's minimum temperature drops to 6.2 degrees Celsius

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 92 per cent. The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day

December 20, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 92 per cent. The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday improved to 270 from 295 a day ago but continued to remain in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

