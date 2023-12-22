GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi’s love for Vietnamese Pho, a chicken soup for the soul

Delhi is opening up to Vietnamese flavours, as evident from the steady growth of restaurants serving cuisine from the region. We try CHÔ in Mehrauli

December 22, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

Rahul Verma
Vietnamese chicken pho, clear noodle soup

Vietnamese chicken pho, clear noodle soup | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A few decades ago, if asked to think of a three-letter word central to Vietnamese culture, I would say Tet — the festival of spring. Of course, for many of us, the Tet offensive of 1968 was also an indelible part of our growing up years.

The three-letter word that pops up more often now is pho — the most delicious soup that you can ever have. When we said ‘Tet’, we saluted the spirit of the Vietnamese people. Now, we laud the food of the region., which has been enriched by different communities — settlers, colonisers or neighbours — over the years.

Thankfully, Vietnamese food is now readily available in Delhi. Curiously though, it took a while for the cityto embrace the delicious regional cuisine.

For many years, the only place with a Vietnamese menu was Blue Ginger at the Taj Palace Hotel. The last few years have seen a surge in pan-Asian eateries serving Vietnamese dishes and a few restaurants with dedicated Vietnamese menus.

I still recall the pancakes with chicken — crepes prepared with rice powder and a beaten egg — that I ate at the tiny Little Saigon restaurant in Hauz Khas. And I can’t forget the pho — pronounced ‘phuh’, to rhyme with huh – I had some years ago at a restaurant called VietNom in Gurugram’s Cybercity; it has now opened a branch in Saket.

Vietnamese sandwich Banh Mi, prawn and avocado summer roll

Vietnamese sandwich Banh Mi, prawn and avocado summer roll | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, who heads the Vietnamese restaurant CHÔ in Mehrauli, makes a mean pho — light in taste and with fragrant flavours. I had its pork pho, and relished the soup prepared with flat noodles, sprouts, onions, carrots and red cabbages, and flavoured with mint and coriander leaves. Belgian pork meat balls added to the taste — the pork pieces that came with the soup were deliciously fat and juicy, and so soft that they seemed airy. I then had some rice paper rolls, stuffed with avocado and prawns — the flavours and texture of which did an appetising duet together. I dipped them in the sweet and tangy nuoc cham sauce, and a thick hoisin-flavoured peanut sauce.

The banh mi sandwichis another Vietnamese favourite of mine. CHÔ’s version bursts at the seams with chicken, sprouts and greens, among other ingredients. I smeared it with a buttery Japanese mayo, and found it delightful.

The sandwich is one of the legacies bequeathed by coloniser France, along with baguettes and various kinds of crepes and rolls. The crepes are different from their European counterparts because of the use of rice paper — it is not heavy like a flour-based batter, and enhances the flavours of the ingredients.

What makes Vietnamese food so special is that it is cooked with a light touch, and exhibits a remarkable balance of flavours — with sweet, sour and bitter all living in harmony together. No wonder pho is like chicken soup for the soul.

CHO, 5/1, First Floor, Ambawatta One Complex, LHS Kalkadass Marg, Mehrauli

For reservation, call 9311902818

Meal for two costs Rs.2,500 plus Tax (without alcohol) and Rs,4,500 plus Tax (with alcohol)

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / food and dining (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.