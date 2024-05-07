ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi's law and order deteriorated, L-G Saxena ruined police force: AAP

May 07, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP accuses Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Saxena of ruining city’s police force, citing deteriorating law-and-order situation and high crime rate

PTI

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The AAP alleged on May 7 that Delhi’s law-and-order situation has deteriorated in the last few months and accused Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena of “ruining” the city’s police force.

There was no immediate reaction from the L-G’s office.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj referred to some incidents of crime reported in the last few days.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates

A man was killed in Jaffrabad in the presence of others, he said, adding that the victim was a murder witness and was stabbed multiple times.

Delhi L-G wants NIA probe against Kejriwal for receiving ‘Khalistani’ funding

“The law-and-order situation has deteriorated in the last few months. The National Crime Records Bureau’s [NCRB] data shows that Delhi has the highest crime rate [in the country]. For a one-lakh population, 1,832 crimes were reported, which is seven times higher than the national average.

“This shows L-G V.K. Saxena’s inefficiency. He has two things to take care of — police and the DDA [Delhi Development Authority]. But under him, the police force has been completely ruined,” Mr. Bharadwaj alleged.

He further alleged that the L-G is “not able to oversee police”.

“We urge him to do his own work and stop interfering in the work of the Delhi Government,” the AAP leader said.

