Delhi’s IP University student jumps to death from hostel building

Sources said that the student was upset after he was expelled from the hostel for celebrating a birthday party

Published - September 16, 2024 07:13 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

A 25-year-old student on Sunday (September 16, 2024) died after he allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel in the IP University in southwest Delhi, officials said.

The Delhi Police in a statement said that a call was received at 6.20 p.m. at the Dwarka North Police Station regarding a student had committed suicide.

The police reached the spot and the student was identified as Gautam Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Vaishali.

"He was a student of MBA 1st year at the IP University main campus located in Sector-16. He committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of the hostel building. The body of the deceased was transferred at the DDU Hospital for the postmortem. Inquiry and investigative proceedings from the police side in the matter are on," read the police statement.

There was no immediate response from the university administration.

Sources said that the student was upset after he was expelled from the hostel for celebrating a birthday party.

Some of his classmates reportedly raised slogans against the varsity administration.

