Delhi's illegal plastic markets problem

Despite a National Green Tribunal ban and ₹25 crore fine on the Delhi government in 2018 for failing to crack down on illegal plastic markets in Tikri Kalan in Delhi and nearby villages, several such markets are running openly in and around the Capital. They pose environmental and fire risk as they do not adhere to any safety norms.

In Delhi, a smaller market was operating on an agricultural field in Mundka village and at least 12 plastic segregating units were seen in residential areas in Mundka, Tikri Kalan, Jharoda Kalan and Kamruddin Nagar.