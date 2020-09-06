Delhi’s iconic Indian Coffee House battles massive slump in business, unable to pay salaries for months

Waiters at the Indian Coffee House in Connaught Place.

New Delhi

06 September 2020 04:33 IST

Sales in most branches of Indian Coffee House down by up to 60%; Delhi Society asks NDMC to waive rent, says govt. should step in to save chain

Wearing a white turban and uniform, 48-year-old Ranveer Singh holds a round steel tray full of Indian Coffee House signature crockery.

It is 2 p.m. in Connaught Place. A major part of the famous restaurant remains locked and only four tables have customers.

“Business is badly hit because of which we have not received salaries since March. I have not been able to pay rent for the last three months and have taken out ₹50,000 in loan since the lockdown. I will have to take more this month,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu.

Due to COVID-19 and staggered lifting of curbs, business at the iconic Indian Coffee House in different cities have been hit badly and salaries of employees of at least eight branches in five cities of north India under The Indian Coffee House Workers’ Co-operative Society Ltd., Delhi, (Delhi Society) have not been paid for the past five months.

Like Mr. Singh, many workers said they have borrowed or taken money from their provident fund to meet their expenses.

The deputy general manager (DGM) of Delhi Society said sales of all their eight branches were down by about 60% and Delhi by 70%.

Across the country

“The situation is same in other States as well. We have kept the salary of five months pending and whenever funds are available, we will pay the employees. I talk to Indian Coffee House societies in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh and they are also going through a tough time. The government should help us,” said DGM Devender Negi.

The Delhi Society, founded on October 27, 1957, has written to the New Delhi Municipal Council to waive the rent of ₹1.19 lakh per month for the lockdown period of their Connaught Place branch. However, the NDMC has not agreed to this, said the Society.

Mr. Singh, who has been working at the ICH for the past 22 years, said this is the first time that they were not getting salaries. “I have two children — one in Class 10 and another in Class 6 — and I am not even in a position to pay their school fees, which will be around ₹10,000 for three months. Almost everyone else is in a similar position,” he said.

Bharat Joshi, 34, who has been working at the ICH for the 14 years, said he has exhausted his savings. “I get ration from the government, but there are other expenses also. How will we meet them?” he asked.

President of the Delhi Society, Dinesh Singh Gusain, said: “I have taken ₹50,000 from my PF fund as I was not getting my salary. Now, I will have to take money again from my PF.”

Flipping through the pages of the account’s book of the ICH in Connaught Place, the branch manager, Bhuvanesh Kumar, said: “Today, till 2 p.m., we have only had a business of around ₹1,000. Before the pandemic, we used to have a sale of around ₹25,000-₹30,000/day. We are giving advance salary to many workers. But the business is too low even for it.”

After reopening on June 8, there was a revenue of ₹33,836 in June, ₹53,956 in July and about ₹80,000 in August, the records showed.

“Earlier, we used to have a business of around ₹9 lakh-12 lakh a month. The government should help us. The business is less than even the rent,” he added.

A letter written to the NDMC by the Society on August 9 read, “During the lockdown period due to COVID-19, the Indian Coffee House was totally closed from 22/03/2020 to 08/06/2020 and during this period the NDMC has not given any permission to enter the premises of the building. The Society shall be highly thankful to you, if on humanitarian grounds you will not demand the licence fee for the period.”

An NDMC official said that they do not have any provision to waive rent.

‘Will meet CM’

“We are planning to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and request him to help,” Mr. Kumar said.

Almost all employees, including the manager and the DGM said that the government should help, as ICH is no ordinary restaurant chain. “Many political leaders used to come to ICH. In the 80s, when I was a waiter, I had served [L.K.] Advani ji when he visited here,” Mr. Kumar said.

At the society’s Delhi office in Kamala Nagar, the office-bearers were enthusiastic as they flipped through photos of other political leaders who had come to the restaurant.

One of the photos was a black and white photo of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi outside an Indian Coffee House van, which used to sell food on the roadside in Delhi. “We used to sent food parcels to Indira Gandhi’s home. Even Modi ji visited the coffee house in Shimla two years back. This is not any other restaurant chain,” Mr. Negi said.

“In Shimla, relished coffee at the Indian Coffee House and reminisced old days. The coffee tastes as good as it did two decades ago, when I would frequent Himachal for party work,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in December 2017 with two photos of him outside the ICH in Shimla.

After opening the first branch in 1957, the ICH, which is run by a cooperative of workers, opened multiple branches in the city, but currently has only one branch in the city, which was opened in 1969.

Meanwhile, at the branch in Mohan Singh Place in Connaught Place, Mr. Singh and others pray that more customers will start coming soon. “When customers come, then only we get our salary. We work like that,” they said.