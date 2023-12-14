Delhi hosts a unique Christmas ornaments art exhibition by 49 renouned artists

December 14, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

To bring in the festive cheer, the capital’s Dhoomimal Art Centre has a new show called Away in a Manger, that gives a contemporary twist to the traditional art and aesthetics associated with Christmas. The exhibition displays Christmas ornaments by 49 renowned artists, and larger-than-life Christmas trees.

Georgina Maddox curated the show after the art gallery director Mohit Jain sent out invitations to artists requesting them to showcase their interpretations of Christmas. “It is wonderful to celebrate festivals in an art space; the show underlines the plurality of our nation in a light-hearted manner without losing the essence of the festivities,” says Georgina, who took three months to put it together.

In the true Yuletide spirit of giving, the exhibition offers masterful art at accessible prices, ranging from ₹8,000 to ₹30,000. “The exhibition not only makes for a memorable journey but also is a chance to collect unique pieces that transcend generations,” says Mohit.

Artist Vasundhara Tewari Broota has painted a gold leaf-covered reindeer in the snow, with the sky filled with stars and decorative elements. The red, gold and silver colours in each work evoke the Christmas spirit. “It is a good idea to celebrate all festivals and bring their culture into the gallery space. It has been a refreshing experience for me painting on unusual shapes and sizes,” she says.

Kanchan Chander, known for her energetic and imaginative fusing of popular culture with high art, has depicted her Christmas experience in a selection of festive motifs. Abbas Batliwala attributed his trademark, the peeping eye, to the visage of Santa Claus. In another work, he portrays Christmas gifts. Shahid Parvez has worked with the image of Santa Claus on his sleigh and in his inimitable style created a vigorous collage of imagery to convey the spirit of the festival. “My paintings radiate the vibrant spirit of love, joy, and happiness—a visual celebration echoing the warmth of Christmas festivities,” he says.

For Seema Kohli, who painted a winged angel against a star-studded blue sky, the exhibition brought back childhood memories of working on an ornament meant for Christmas. “I was very intrigued by the idea, and liked the material and the size. I enjoyed the process and chose a hexagon as I found it quite interesting,” she says. Swapan Bhandary’s work reminds viewers of the stained-glass artwork that was typical of the pre-Renaissance era.

Since childhood, Christmas has always been exciting for Megha Joshi, who believes that its spirit permeates religious differences. “I added Islamic motifs and Hindu ritual materials to the decorations, celebrating a common faith of humans,” says Megha. Capturing the essence of the Divine, Shalini Prakash created everyday items, such as a lamp, clock, and an angel, giving them a tone of the fantastical and heavenly. Tanushree Chakraborty’s mother and child (The Madonna and Baby Jesus) in her characteristic style motifs is another eye-catcher.

( At the Dhoomimal Art Centre, 8-A Connaught Place; Till January 6, 2024; 11am to 7pm from 12th December, 2023