‘Delhi’s health system is struggling with deficiencies’

The Capital is now at number three in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases with the lowest recovery, which testifies to the “failure of the health system” under the Delhi government, the BJP alleged here on Monday.

New Delhi MP and BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi, while wishing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is scheduled to undergo a test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a speedy recovery questioned as to why the AAP government’s flagship mohalla clinics were shut at this crucial time.

“Mohalla clinics, opened with the purpose of providing primary medical facilities, are closed today in times of need,” she alleged.“More than 90 maternity centres have been closed. There is a shortage of medical lecturers, the operation theatre of GB Pant Hospital is closed, there is a shortage of PPE kits, Delhi’s health system is struggling with such deficiencies,” she said.

‘False information’

The Delhi government, she argued, was aware that COVID-19 cases would increase and more people would be hospitalised. Despite this information, out of 38 hospitals under the Delhi government, only five were declared COVID-19 facilities. But according to the information furnished in the High Court, the Delhi government had only declared Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality and LNJP Hospital as dedicated COVID-19 facilities, she said.

“The Delhi government had also claimed that patients would be shifted to hospitals having 8,000 beds, hotels with 12,000 beds and banquet halls with medical facilities and 10,000 beds, but all claims of the Kejriwal government turned out to be hollow,” Ms. Lekhi alleged.

“If the mohalla clinics were in good condition, today they could be used as testing centres...the app launched by Kejriwal government for information about the availability of beds in hospitals has also failed to give correct information and is misleading people,” she alleged.