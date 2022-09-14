Delhi’s GST collection sees incremental growth in FY 22-23 first quarter: U.T. government

Illustration used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

The Delhi government’s GST collection has registered an incremental rise in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, standing at ₹4,349 crore in August, officials said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GST collection was ₹4,113 crore in May, and it grew to ₹4,313 crore in June and further to ₹4,327 crore in July. In August, it rose to ₹4,349 crore, showing growth in trade and business in the city and consumer demand despite inflation, they said.

In August last year, the GST collection was ₹3,605 crore, which grew by 21% to ₹4,349 crore this August.

In May 2021, the GST collection was ₹2,771 crore and ₹2,656 crore in June 2021. It was ₹3,815 crore in July 2021.