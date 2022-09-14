Delhi’s GST collection sees incremental growth in FY 22-23 first quarter: U.T. government

In August last year, Delhi’s GST collection was ₹3,605 crore

PTI New Delhi:
September 14, 2022 01:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Illustration used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

The Delhi government’s GST collection has registered an incremental rise in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, standing at ₹4,349 crore in August, officials said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GST collection was ₹4,113 crore in May, and it grew to ₹4,313 crore in June and further to ₹4,327 crore in July. In August, it rose to ₹4,349 crore, showing growth in trade and business in the city and consumer demand despite inflation, they said.

In August last year, the GST collection was ₹3,605 crore, which grew by 21% to ₹4,349 crore this August.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In May 2021, the GST collection was ₹2,771 crore and ₹2,656 crore in June 2021. It was ₹3,815 crore in July 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
state budget and tax
taxes and duties
Delhi
New Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app