Delhi’s government schools achieve 98% pass percentage; Kejriwal, Sisodia hail students

New Delhi:

14 July 2020 13:58 IST

“The 2% of our children who have either failed or have compartments, don’t worry, we are with you, the whole system is with you; we will arrange for extra classes...” said the Delhi Chief Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hailed government school students for achieving a pass percentage of 98%. The figure, the highest in the history of the Capital, Mr. Kejriwal said, was good news in what has so far been a “depressing” atmosphere and proved that students, teachers, parents and principals of the city’s government schools were second to none.

“I have good news in this depressing atmosphere: Delhi’s government schools have achieved around 98% pass percentage,” he said.

The development comes a day after CBSE Class XII results were announced.

“The 2% of our children who have either failed or have compartments, don’t worry, we are with you, the whole system is with you; we will arrange for extra classes. I’m sure this result will turn into 100% after the results of the compartment exams are declared,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

Students from the city’s government schools, he said, were getting admitted to the country’s most prominent academic institutions and had successfully entered the national “mainstream”.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the most important factor regarding these results was that the students who had scored high marks are from families who happened to represent the first generation in school.

From 85.9% in 2016, the pass percentage had now reached 98%, he said, adding that not just the passing percentage but the marks being scored by students at government schools had also increased over the last five years.

“We had started 5 excellence schools; of these, 3 schools have 100% passing percentage and a student each has failed in the remaining two schools,” Mr. Sisodia added.