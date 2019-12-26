Delhi’s first transit-oriented hub to come up in Karkardooma

With goals to reduce the need to commute for work or recreation, and making urban development more sustainable, work on the Capital’s first transit-oriented development (TOD) — the east Delhi hub at Karkardooma — will be kicked off on Thursday.

The foundation stone for the first project under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and Delhi Development Authority’s TOD policy will be laid by Home Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry said on Wednesday.

To be completed by 2023

The integrated development of the hub, which will bring together metro stations, residences and workplaces; and recreational spaces such as museums, is expected to be completed by 2023, said Dikshu C. Kukreja, managing principal of CP Kukreja Architects, which is designing the 60-acre site.

“The way we have been talking about our cities, the way they have been ill-planned or unplanned, will need to change as sustainability becomes more important. A new paradigm will be imperative,” he said, adding that the east Delhi hub would serve as a “smart city” in itself. The project will be the first step towards that new paradigm for urban planning, where people will not have to travel much for work or recreation, he said.

The location has two metro stations and is near a railway station and an inter-State bus terminal. One of the challenges will be to ensure that the hub does not end up becoming an energy guzzler, for which infrastructure like solar power and water recycling will be incorporated, he said.

In September this year, the land-owning agency had approved the much-awaited TOD policy, which consists of a variety of “high-density, mixed-use, mixed-income buildings within a short distance of a rapid public transport network”.

Public transport

Senior DDA officials connected to the project said that the TOD policy primarily aims to encourage the use of public transport.

“The policy mandates that residential, commercial, civic or institutional establishments have to be in close proximity to allow locals to access facilities like plazas and shared parks. This would also enable people to walk, cycle and use public transportation over personal modes of transport,” the official said.

According to the TOD policy for Delhi, development along or around transit corridors can have higher floor area ratio (FAR) to accommodate more residential, office and recreational spaces in walking or cycling distance of the transit stations.

The official added, “The TOD policy would open up development opportunity to the private sector to bring in investment into city building, its growth and revenue also help cross-subsidise social amenities, affordable housing and public transport using a variety of possible financial development models.”

The DDA on December 19, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Railways for development and redevelopment of the Anand Vihar station. Officials said that the TOD policy to be kicked off in Karkardooma will also be linked to the Anand Vihar station.