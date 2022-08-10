Delhi’s first bamboo theme park to come up on Yamuna floodplain

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena. | Photo Credit: -

August 10, 2022 00:59 IST

DDA official refuses to specify timeline for completion of project

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the city’s first bamboo theme park titled “Baansera” at the Yamuna floodplain.

The Delhi Development Authority, in a press note, stated that over 25,000 special varieties of bamboo saplings that have been procured from Assam will be planted at the park. It is aimed at augmenting the “much needed public spaces” in the Capital and to ensure that “the rich biodiversity of the floodplain is preserved and maintained”.

Two categories

“The entire area has been categorised into two parts: bamboo recreation, primarily in the greenway zone and bamboo plantation along with other riverine plantations,” said Mr. Saxena.

Spread across 10 hectares of floodplains, south of the NH-24, on the western banks, the theme park will also see amenities designed using bamboo, including kiosks, huts, a watchtower and seats for public use in the greenway area.

“The L-G had instructed for a 2.5-hectare depression to be developed into a live water body at the project site. Works for the same have been completed and the waterbody will be a part of Baansera,” the DDA’s statement read.

When asked about the estimated deadline for the completion of the project, a senior DDA official said that it will be completed “soon” while declining to specify a timeline.

“In July, 20,000 saplings of 15 varieties of bamboo had been procured from Assam and a nursery has already set-up so that they get adapted to the climatic conditions of Delhi in time for planting in this monsoon season on the site,” the DDA’s statement read.

Slum dwellers removed

However, the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) Delhi’s unit has called for a protest on Wednesday stating that slum dwellers were removed from the stretch where the project is set to be executed.

“Gyaspur, a 40-year-old slum near Sarai Kale Khan, was demolished on August 8. More than 600 people belonging to families of daily wage labourers reside in slum clusters in the area. They have been staying in the area for more than 40 years now, and have now been pushed into the streets or temporary shelters in the midst of the monsoon season. Within two days of the Delhi High Court order vacating the earlier stay on demolitions at Gyaspur, the DDA pasted notices of demolition, which were carried out within another two days,” the AICCTU’s press note stated.