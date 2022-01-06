Delhi’s final electoral roll puts number of voters at 1,48,99,159

New Delhi

06 January 2022 01:39 IST

The Capital has a total of 1,48,99,159 electors — 81,38,593 males and 67,59,534 females — the final electoral roll published by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday said.

There has been an increase of 1,03,610 electors compared to the draft roll released on November 1, last year, when the total number of voters stood at 1,47,95,549 — 80,88,031 males and 67,06,570 females.

While the number of polling stations has gone up from 13,789 to 13,820, the figure of third gender electors has risen to 1,032 from 948.

However, according to the previous final roll that was published on January 15, 2021, the total number of electors was 1,48,98,069, which indicates a marginal increase by 1,090 electors when compared to the latest roll.

The total number of males and females, according to the roll released on January 15, stood at 81,58,180 and 67,38,976 respectively, while the third gender voters were 913.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said, “The primary goal of the Special Summary Revision – 2022 was to facilitate new enrolment [for] those who had reached the age of 18 or 18+ as of the qualifying date, January 1, and to provide opportunities for corrections in electors’ particulars, as well as to invite objections against any incorrect inclusion in the electoral roll.”

According to the latest roll, the maximum number of voters were in the 30-39 age group at 43,44,198, while the figure stood at 43,95,561 in the previous final roll that was published on January 15, last year.