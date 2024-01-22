Delhi's final electoral roll published with 1.47 crore voters; significant rise in youngsters, women

January 22, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The final electoral roll of Delhi published ahead of the Lok Sabha polls showed a significant 85% rise in the number of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group as well as improved registration of the women voters.

As per the Special Summary Revision - 2024 completed with publication of the final electoral roll, the total number of electors (voters) stood at 1,47,18,119, including 79,86,572 males, 67,30,371 females and 1,176 third gender electors, stated a statement from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi.

With special efforts made during the special summary revision exercise (qualifying date January 1, 2024), the gender ratio of the electors has improved by 5 points- from 838 to 843, demonstrating significant progress in efforts towards intensification of electoral inclusion of women, said CEO, Delhi, P Krishnamurthy.

"The final electoral roll published today shows a significant increase in the number of young electors in Delhi, demonstrating the commitment of young electors towards the electoral process," said Mr. Krishnamurthy.

Under house to house verification, total 3,97,004 entries from the electoral roll were deleted which included 3,07,788 names of permanently shifted electors, 56,773 dead electors and 32,443 multiple entries, he added.

Special focus was on enrolment of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group. Total 67,930 young voters were added in the electoral rolls of Delhi during the special summary revision which means 26.7% of the total addition of 2,54,470 names added during the revision were young voters, the statement said.

The enrolment of young electors in the 18 to 19 years age group has increased by 9.69% as compared to final roll of last year and by 85.8% during the special summary revision-2024 only, it stated.

Prospective voters who are going to attain the age of 18 years with respect to the subsequent qualifying dates in the year 2024 - April 1, July 1 and October 1 - have also filed advance claim for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll which will be considered and decided in the respective quarter of the year with reference to the respective qualifying date, it said.

A total of 9,335 prospective voters applied for registration in the electoral rolls of Delhi during special summary revision, 2024, it said.

Mr. Krishnamurthy said that in order to achieve good quality electoral roll, purification of electoral roll is also necessary as addition and deletion of names is a continuous process.

