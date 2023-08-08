ADVERTISEMENT

‘Delhi’s existing drainage master plan inadequate to deal with crisis situations’

August 08, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

Low-lying areas identified by Delhi government for maintenance, Union Minister informs Parliament

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has informed the Centre that the city’s existing drainage master plan, which was prepared in 1976, is not adequate to deal with “crisis situations”, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed Parliament on Monday.

Heavy rain inundated the Capital last month, causing waterlogging in many parts and pushing the Yamuna water level to a new high. This led to a blame game between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi over the cause of the flooding.

In a written reply to a question by MP Nadimul Haque in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Puri stated, “The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has informed that the drainage master plan for Delhi was prepared in 1976 and the existing plan is not adequate to deal with crisis situations.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister added that the Delhi government had informed the Centre that in 2018, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, proposed a new draft drainage master plan. “The GNCTD has stated that Delhi now needs a comprehensive new drainage master plan.”

He also said that according to the AAP government, low-lying areas have been identified for maintenance. “This requires concerted efforts on part of all agencies concerned, namely Public Works Department, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Cantonment Board, and Delhi Development Authority.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US