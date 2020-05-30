Delhi’s drug market shut till June 4

The Delhi Drug Traders’ Association (DDTA) has decided to shut down India’s largest wholesale drug market in Bhagirath Palace, Chandni Chowk, till at least June 4.

14 cases so far

A total of 13 traders and one staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

The market has about 1,500 wholesale drugs and medical equipment shops.

“In the past two weeks, we have had 14 people test positive. We are unable to maintain social distancing in such a busy market,” said DDTA secretary Ashish Grover.

“The AC Market in Central Bank Building has at least 4-5 positive cases so it was closed on Saturday till June 4. The other parts of the market housed in Omkar Bhawan, Milaap Bhawan and rest of the drug market in Bhagirath Palace will be closed from June 1 onwards,” he said.

He added that the shutting of the market is essential for the safety of the people.