Delhi’s draft electoral roll reflects dip in total number of voters

Draft roll published as part of special summary revision exercise

Delhi’s draft electoral roll for 2023 was published by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday. It reflected a dip in the total number of voters by slightly over two lakh voters, with the latest figure standing at 1.46 crore.

The draft roll was published as part of the special summary revision exercise which allows a month-long period (till December 8) to file claims and objections.

According to the draft roll, the total number of male and female voters in the city stand at 79,96,401 and 66,93,292 respectively, a reduction in comparison to figures published in the electoral roll published on January – in which the figures stood at 81,38,593 and 67,59,534 respectively.

Third gender electors

However, the total number of third gender electors witnessed an increase in the draft roll with the number standing 1,063, from the previous total of 1032.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said the primary objective of the exercise is to include new, eligible voters who have been left out, and those who have completed “or will be completing age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2023”.

“Another objective for the Special Summary Revision-2023 is to give opportunities for correction in electors’ particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the electoral roll,” said Mr. Singh,

According to the draft roll, the largest electorate, among the Capital’s 70 Assembly constituencies, is Matiala with 4,26,721 electors and the smallest was Delhi Cantonment with 76,397 electors.