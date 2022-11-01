Delhi’s dengue tally crosses 2,000

Over 1,200 cases recorded till October 26

With 299 new cases reported last week (till October 26), the Capital’s dengue caseload for October has gone up 1,238, the highest for the month in the last five years, according to a civic report issued on Monday.

The current year’s caseload has increased to 2,175 (till October 26), which is also the highest in the last five years for the period. More than half of the cases — 1,472 — have been recorded in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The majority of the Capital’s dengue cases have been recorded in October and September (693 cases). As many as 545 cases have been marked under the ‘untraced after investigation’ category.

No deaths have been recorded in the city this year due to the vector-borne disease. Last year, the Capital saw 23 deaths and 9,613 cases of dengue with over 2,900 cases marked as ‘untraced after investigation’.

The city has also recorded 200 cases of malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya this year, the report said.