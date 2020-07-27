Delhi’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1,31,219 with 613 fresh cases; toll mounts to 3,853

Delhi recorded 613 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the national capital’s tally to over 1.31 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 3,853, authorities said.
On Sunday, the city had reported 1,075 fresh COVID-19 cases.
Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin released on Monday afternoon showed.
The number of active cases stood at 10,994, down from 11,904 the previous day.
On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947.
According to the Monday bulletin, the death toll due to coronavirus infection has risen to 3,853 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,31,219.
The death toll stood at 3,827 on Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath