Delhi’s COVID-19 tally climbs to 2,60,623 with 3,834 new cases

With 2,24,375 recoveries, there are 31,125 active cases now

As many as 3,834 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,60,623, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 36 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,123.

Of the total cases, 2,24,375 people have recovered and there are 31,125 active cases.

Out of the total 15,810 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 55.5% were vacant, as per government data on Thursday.

However, 72.17% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 66.48% of ICU beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done, was 6.4% – the second lowest in over a month.

The number of containment zones in the city on Thursday was 2,059 – the highest till now.

“Delhi Govt. is proud to announce that the Flu Screening Centre and Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant were inaugurated today at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Sector- 6, Rohini. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic insight, this plant will further enhance the oxygen supply in the city [sic.],” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a social media post.