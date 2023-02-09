Delhi’s civic body proposes new date for mayoral poll 

February 09, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - New Delhi

A day after the Supreme Court said the Constitution does not allow nominated members (aldermen) of a municipality the right to vote in its meetings, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed to hold the mayoral poll on February 16, senior officials of the civic body confirmed on Thursday.

The file related to the proposal was sent to the Delhi government, with the latter stating that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved it.

The mayoral poll is yet to be conducted after three attempts – on January 6, January 24 and February 6 – to complete the MCD’s first House meeting were adjourned due to ruckus, in a span of one month.

The House meeting that reconvened on February 6 witnessed the Lieutenant Governor-appointed presiding officer Satya Sharma, a BJP councillor, announce that the aldermen will be allowed to vote in the internal elections, which is prohibited under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

The apex court, on Wednesday, issued a notice to the L-G and Ms. Sharma on a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging deliberate stalling of the mayoral elections for the third time in a row.

The MCD poll results on December 7 saw AAP secure a clear majority with 134 seats out of 250, followed by the BJP with 104 wards.