Watch | Delhi's Chief Ministers over the years

Since 1952, Delhi has had seven Chief Ministers.

Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Yadav was the first Chief Minister of Delhi at the age of 34 years. He served as the Chief Minister from in 1952 to 1955.

He was succeeded by Indian National Congress's Gurmukh Nihal Singh who assumed office in 1955 just for one year. The States Reorganisation Act, 1956 made Delhi a Union Territory under Central control. In 1993, Delhi became the National Capital Territory with its own Legislature and Chief Minister.

Madan Lal Khurana from the Bharatiya Janata Party was the Chief Minister of Delhi from 1993 until he resigned in 1996 after being embroiled in a corruption scandal. He served as the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism in the Vajpayee government.

BJP's Sahib Singh Verma served as Chief Minister of Delhi from 1996 to 1998. He began his socio-political journey as a volunteer in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later climbed the ranks in politics.

Sushma Swaraj served as the first female Chief Minister of Delhi for 52 days in 1998 till she resigned. She was also the first woman chief minister from the BJP and served the shortest stint as Delhi's Chief Minister.

Congress' Sheila Dikshit was longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, as well as the longest-serving female Chief Minister of any Indian state. She served for a period of 15 years beginning in 1998.

Arvind Kejriwal has served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for two terms since 2014. Aam Aadmi Party won the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections with a historic majority, obtaining 67 out of 70 assembly seats, leading to Kejriwal's second stint as Delhi's Chief Minister.

