Delhi’s Batra Hospital runs out of oxygen

New Delhi

01 May 2021 13:56 IST

Batra Hospital, a private hospital, on Saturday afternoon said that they ran out of liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders and there was no oxygen in the hospital for about half an hour.

"The hospital just got an oxygen tanker. Our oxygen cylinders had also run out and for about half hour there was no oxygen at the hospital. There are 230 patients on oxygen beds and for sometime they did not have oxygen. Not getting oxygen can lead to complications for the patients in the future and we hope they pull through," Dr. Sudhanshu Bankata, Executive Director of Batra Hospital said around 1:30 pm.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Bankata had said an hour before it that the oxygen situation was "extremely critical" and the hospital is not being able to "support ventilated patients".

Around 1 pm, he said in a video statement, "We have just run out of oxygen. Currently we are surviving on some oxygen cylinders, but that will also run out over the next 10 minutes."

The hospital did not say whether anyone died of not getting oxygen. The hospital has a total of 307 COVID-19 patients, the doctor said.