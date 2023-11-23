Delhi’s band wallahs, beyond baaja and baraat

November 23, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - NEW DELHI:

For the first 300 days of the year, Irshad Miya Sheikh works at a paintbrush manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, earning almost ₹300 a day. Then, in November, for the remaining two and a half months of wedding season, he migrates to the Capital, where he dons the uniform of Chandni Chowk’s famous Master Band as a trumpeter in the 15-member ensemble.

During a good season in Delhi, when weddings feature everything from ice sculptures to belly dancers, Mr. Sheikh makes between ₹600 and ₹900 daily. But in this season, which begins on Thursday, he hopes to make much more.

Delhi-NCR is expected to host nearly 40,000 weddings on Thursday alone, according to the Confederation of All India Traders, with the calendar chock-a-block till the end of ‘Saya’ [auspicious period] on December 15.

Sipping tea after a practice session in Chandni Chowk, Mr. Sheikh says, “I was 14 years old when I started learning to play musical instruments. My father was in a band, as was my grandfather.”

Ending family tradition

However, the 44-year-old says the family tradition will end with him.

“I have three children. My son works abroad, my daughter is married, and my youngest one is still in school. I had decided not to let any of them join the profession as it involves a lot of work while the income is disproportionately meagre,” he says.

Master Band owner Sanjay Singh says the demand for traditional bands waned over time, with customers preferring DJs and dancers over them.

Despite the reduced demand, Master Band, one of the more established names in the business, employs between 150 and 200 people during the wedding season. Smaller firms like Royal Band and Ravi Band, can afford to recruit only 50-80 band wallahs.

Carrying an 18-kilo rusted bugle on his shoulder, Bidhushan, who lives in Ghaziabad’s Loni district, says he has played in various bands for the past 25 years. When he is not playing, he earns a living by teaching music for a fee of ₹500 a day.

Mr. Bidhushan, who also works as an electrician, says he has, over the past quarter of a century, tried his hand at almost every instrument, including the bugle, drums, and cymbals, and mastered them all.

Experienced hands like him can earn as much as ₹30,000 a month during the two-month wedding season and make some more by playing at religious ceremonies, birthday parties, and, surprising as it may sound, even funeral processions.