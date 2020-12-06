Delhi’s AQI settles at ‘very poor’ category

The air quality in the Capital settled in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, falling from the ‘severe’ category on Saturday. The average 24-hour AQI based on the readings from 38 monitoring stations was 389.

According to the government’s air quality monitor SAFAR, surface winds are forecast to increase and air quality is likely to improve marginally by December 7 but within the ‘very poor’ category owing to slightly better ventilation condition. The AQI is likely to further improve on December 8 and 9.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.