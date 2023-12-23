Delhi's AQI recorded under 'severe' category, fog delays several flights

December 23, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - New Delhi

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Saturday morning was recorded under 'severe' category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

The AQI in the national capital was recorded at 447, which comes under the ‘severe’ category.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 'severe’ and above 450 ‘severe-plus’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre on Friday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR amid worsening AQI in the region.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, including fog and haze, with low wind speed are the major causes behind this sudden spike in Delhi's daily average AQI, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, said.

Re-invoking curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the CAQM ordered a ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in Delhi-NCR.

Under Stage-III, restrictions are also imposed on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6° Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted a moderate fog during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 23° Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97%.

Flight operations disturbed

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday were adversely affected due to a thick layer of fog that enveloped the national capital, affecting visibility.

As per Delhi Airport’s Flight Information Display System, a total of 11 international flights and 5 domestic flights to and from the airport were delayed today.

However, as of now, there is no official confirmation from the Ministry of Railways in connection to the delay of trains due to the fog in the national capital.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature at Palam was recorded at 14°C while Safdarjung logged 12.2°C.

As the chill tightened its grip on the national capital, many were seen huddling around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

In the face of the biting cold, many were also seen taking refuge at a night shelter at AIIMS. Similar scenes were also in evidence elsewhere, with locals under heavy blankets and quilts cooped up at night shelters in the Lodhi Road area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.