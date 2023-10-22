Delhi's AQI in 'poor' category, minimum temperature at 15.6 deg C

October 22, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi's air quality on Sunday morning was recorded in the "poor" category while the minimum temperature settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the sky will be clear during the day and there is a possibility of a drizzle in the evening or at night.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 83 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 292 at 11 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT