Delhi's AQI in 'poor' category, minimum temperature at 15.6 deg C

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the sky will be clear during the day and there is a possibility of a drizzle in the evening or at night

October 22, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A worker sprying water against the pollution at ring road, as like in the past few days, the air quality in the national capital on Saturday continued to be in the ‘moderate’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 173.

A worker sprying water against the pollution at ring road, as like in the past few days, the air quality in the national capital on Saturday continued to be in the ‘moderate’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 173. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi's air quality on Sunday morning was recorded in the "poor" category while the minimum temperature settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the sky will be clear during the day and there is a possibility of a drizzle in the evening or at night.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 83 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 292 at 11 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

