Delhi’s AQI in Jan. to April cleanest in last 7 years barring 2020

May 01, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

Citing data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the Commission for Air Quality Management said that the first four months of this year saw 52 days of ‘good to moderate’ air quality

The Hindu Bureau

The Capital also witnessed the fewest days with ‘poor to severe’ air quality during January-April 2023, against the corresponding period of last seven years, except 2020. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday said that the city recorded the cleanest air quality between January and April this year compared with the corresponding period in the last seven years barring 2020 that saw COVID-induced lockdowns.

Citing data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the CAQM said that the first four months of this year saw 52 days of ‘good to moderate’ air quality. In comparison, the number of days with ‘good to moderate’ air quality during January-April was 27 in 2022, 31 in 2021, 68 in 2020, 44 in 2019, 32 in 2018, 29 in 2017 and eight in 2016.

A reading between zero and 50 in the air quality index (AQI) is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Capital also witnessed the fewest days with ‘poor to severe’ air quality during January-April 2023, against the corresponding period of last seven years, except 2020.

“The number of ‘poor to severe’ air quality days for the first four months have come down by 37.03%, i.e. from 108 in the year 2016 to 68 in the current year 2023,” the CAQM said.

It added that “persistent field-level efforts and targeted policy initiatives in the short/medium/long term are expected to result in gradual but marked improvement in the air quality.”

The CAQM has been instrumental in the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to monitor air quality and take measures based on air quality forecast and better co-ordination with adjoining areas to find resolutions to the problem of air pollution.

