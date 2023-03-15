HamberMenu
Delhi's AQI falls to 'poor' category

According to the CPCB data, the overall AQI stood at 202, which falls in the "poor"category

March 15, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Traffic moves along a highway shrouded in heavy smog in New Delhi, India.

Traffic moves along a highway shrouded in heavy smog in New Delhi, India. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The air quality in Delhi slipped to the "poor" category on Wednesday while the city's minimum temperature settled at 16.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, according to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

A partly cloudy sky is expected during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, it forecast.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 a.m. stood at 202, which falls in the "poor"category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86%, the IMD bulletin said.

The AQI of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (150) category around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, showing data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

