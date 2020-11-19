Delhi’s AQI deteriorates, enters ‘poor’ category

Condition likely to worsen tomorrow

The air quality of Delhi and Noida deteriorated to enter ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, while that of Gurugram was in ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“The AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate and it is forecast to be in ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category by Thursday. It is forecast to further deteriorate to the higher end of the ‘poor’ to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Friday and Saturday,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

The AQI of Delhi was 211 on Wednesday, worse than 171 on Tuesday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 141 and 207 respectively. The air quality of Delhi worsened on Wednesday as the surface winds were calm and boundary layer wind direction was north-westerly, which was favourable for the effect of stubble burning in neighbouring States to be felt in Delhi.

The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM2.5, a chief pollutant, in Delhi was estimated to be only 8% on Wednesday.