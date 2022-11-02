Delhi’s air turns toxic again

City’s 24-hour air quality index stood at 424 at 4 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 02, 2022 01:03 IST

A layer of smog engulfs Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

 

The air quality of the national capital deteriorated to the “severe” category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The air quality of Delhi is likely to remain largely in the “severe” category on Wednesday and improve slightly to the “very poor” level on Thursday and Friday, according to the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 424, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. daily official bulletin, which is considered as the day’s official AQI, up from 392 (“very poor” category) on Monday. A higher value of AQI means an increase in air pollution. An AQI between 301 and 400 is termed “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Slow wind speed

“The fire counts observed in Punjab were (1,761) and Haryana (112) on October 30, and Punjab (2,131) and Haryana (70) on October 31,” the agency said. The high air pollution is due to a fall in wind speed, drop in mixing depth and stubble burning in the neighbouring States.

5 lakh fine on BJP office

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government conducted a series of surprise inspections and violations of anti-dust norms were found at the BJP’s under-construction office site.

“Despite the ban on construction works in Delhi, construction was going on at the site and largescale irregularities were found during inspection at BJP’s under-construction office site. Orders have been given to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to stop construction work and impose fine of ₹5 lakh,” Mr. Rai said. 

Responding to it, BJP MP Parvesh Saheb Singh said that not all construction activities are banned in Delhi and some activities such as carpentry are allowed. Only such activities were being carried out at the BJP office’s site, he said.

