Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ on November 11

The air quality in the national capital was in the 'very poor' category on Monday (November 11, 2024) morning, with a thick layer of smog covering several parts of the city.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 349 at 9 a.m. However, at least two weather stations out of the 39 in the city - Bawana and Jahangirpuri - reported 'severe' quality air at 401 and 412, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius at 9 a.m., three notches above the season's average.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, it said.

The humidity level was at 96% at 8.30 a.m.

According to AQI classifications, a range of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate, 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe.'

