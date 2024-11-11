 />
Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ on November 11

Delhi’s air quality persists in the ‘very poor’ category more than a week post-Deepavali

Updated - November 11, 2024 10:50 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A layer of smog envelops Mayur Vihar as the air quality categorised as ‘very poor’ according to the CPCB, in New Delhi.

A layer of smog envelops Mayur Vihar as the air quality categorised as ‘very poor’ according to the CPCB, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The air quality in the national capital was in the 'very poor' category on Monday (November 11, 2024) morning, with a thick layer of smog covering several parts of the city.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 349 at 9 a.m. However, at least two weather stations out of the 39 in the city - Bawana and Jahangirpuri - reported 'severe' quality air at 401 and 412, respectively.

Air pollution 8 times WHO’s limit in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius at 9 a.m., three notches above the season's average.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, it said.

The humidity level was at 96% at 8.30 a.m.

Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana | Caught in the cross (farm) fire

According to AQI classifications, a range of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate, 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe.'

Published - November 11, 2024 10:34 am IST

